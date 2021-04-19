Adani wins 150 MW Indian solar tender with bid of $0.03/kWh

From pv magazine India

Adani Green Energy Limited has announced it has received a letter of award from private power utility Torrent Power to set up a 150 MWac grid-connected solar power project in Gujarat.

The project was awarded to the Adani Renewable Energy Holding Fifteen Limited unit after a competitive-bidding power procurement tender by Torrent.

The solar electricity will be supplied for INR2.22/kWh ($0.0297) for 25 years and the project is expected to be commissioned in the final quarter of next year.

Adani said it has 3,520 MWac of operating renewables projects. With the latest addition, its clean energy development pipeline reaches 15,390 MWac, of which 11,870 MWac of projects are under implementation.