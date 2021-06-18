Chinese PV Industry Brief: 50 GW wafer factory commissioned in Qinghai province

Wafer maker Gaojing Solar Energy has begun manufacturing activities at its 50 GW factory in Qinghai province. Currently, the company has put into operation around 15 GW of wafer capacity at the facility. Another 15 GW of capacity should be operational by November. It expects to reach full capacity by the end of 2022. The manufacturer plans to produce 210 mm wafers at the factory. In March, polysilicon manufacturer Xinte Energy announced a deal to supply Gaojing with 152,400 metric tons of the solar panel material from July until the end of 2025.

Wafer producer Zhonghuan Semiconductor has released new product prices for June and all prices were slightly reduced, compared to the previous list. The wafer price was reduced by RMB 0.05 ($0.0077) per piece, which is less than RMB 0.01 per watt. Meanwhile, Longi has maintained the prices of its wafers unchanged since May 25.

PV glass maker Flat Glass has decided to raise funds of up to RMB 4 billion ($620 million) via convertible bond issuance. The company plans to use net proceeds from the operation to support the construction of a new factory with a total annual capacity of 750,000 metric tons and to deploy 204 MW of distributed solar at its factory in Anhui, among other things.

Polysilicon maker GCL-Poly’s shareholders on Tuesday voted through the sale of 652 MW of solar project generation capacity in China to state bodies Three Gorges Asset Management, Guangdong Jinyuan New Energy and State Power Investment Corp Guizhou Jinyuan Weining Energy. The two project sales will book a profit of RMB 299 million ($46.7 million) on the investments and will generate RMB 2.05 billion ($320 million) for GCL while removing RMB 5.88 billion ($919 million) of liabilities from the company’s books. GCL said yesterday it had issued new senior notes on the Singapore exchange to replace the $500 million of investments which were not paid up in late January.

State-owned China Energy Engineering Corp on Tuesday announced it had “recently” signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Ningde-based lithium battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd. Areas of cooperation will include the development and construction of energy storage facilities and the operation of “energy storage power stations.”