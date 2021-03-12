Chinese PV Industry Brief: New polysilicon deal, more cell and module capacity

Polysilicon manufacturer Xinte Energy announced a deal to supply Qinghai Gaojing Solar Energy Technology Co Ltd with 152,400 metric tons of the solar panel material from July until the end of 2025. With prices to be determined monthly, Xinte said the latest polysilicon values issued by Taiwanese analyst PV Infolink would put the deal’s total value at RMB16.9 billion (US$2.6 billion).

Monocrystalline module maker Longi said on Thursday it had signed an agreement with the city of Yinchuan, the provincial capital of the Ningxia Hui autonomous region, for the construction of a 5 GW solar cell manufacturing facility. The company wants to invest RMB3.1 billion ($484 million) in the project. The factory is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2022.

Suzhou-based panel producer Talesun announced on Thursday a framework agreement with the government of Suqian city, Jiangsu Province, for a new factory with an annual capacity of 5 GW for both solar cells and modules. The local government is supporting Talesun in securing land, factory buildings, power supply, water supply, internet communications and other related infrastructures. Talesun will be responsible for capital, technology and manpower.

Shanghai-listed Jiangsu Akcome Science and Technology announced on Thursday that it was selling three solar plants to the Fujian New Energy division of State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC). The three facilities are located in Liaoning, Henan and Shandong Province and have a total capacity of 400 MW.