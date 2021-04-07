Further hitch in GCL-Poly annual results

Although shares resumed trading today in the GCL New Energy division of Chinese polysilicon maker GCL-Poly, the parent company announced a fresh delay to publication of its 2020 figures.
With GCL in cross default for RMB4.54 billion ($694 million) of borrowings following non-payment of $500 million of senior notes at the end of January, the company this morning announced its annual figures would again be held up, this time promising to publish the returns before Monday.
The GCL-Poly board meeting arranged to present the 2020 accounts has been scheduled for Sunday.
GCL said the extra time was “required for the company’s auditors to perform and complete its audit procedures in respect of the 2020 annual results.”
Popular content
GCL's New Energy solar project business, in publishing its 2020 accounts on Friday, stated a debt restructuring plan which involves issuing replacement senior notes for the unpaid investments–a proposal backed by 91.85% of the note holders–would see the relevant documents submitted to the Court of Bermuda in the middle of this month.
The solar project development company said it aims to complete the debt restructure “by June.”
Trading in GCL-Poly stock on the Hong Kong exchange will remain suspended until publication of the annual results.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.