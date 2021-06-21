Construction begins on Spain’s first gigafactory

From pv magazine Spain
The battery cell pilot plant that Phi4tech is building in the Noblejas municipality, in the province of Toledo, in Spain's central region of Castilla-La Mancha, will be operational this year.
The company had announced the project for the manufacturing facility in March, in a joint statement with the regional government of Extremadura, where lithium for the factory will be extracted at the Las Navas mine, starting from early 2023.
The facility is expected to begin battery cell production, with an initial capacity of 300 MWh, by the end of this year. Its capacity is planned to be scaled up to 2 GWh in 2023, 10 GWh in 2025 and, eventually, 20 GWh in 2027.
The cathodes for the battery cells will be manufactured at another manufacturing facility currently under development in the province of Cáceres, which is also located in Extremadura.
The construction of the two factories will require an aggregate investment of around €1 billion and will help create more than 1,600 direct jobs.
