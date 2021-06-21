Premier Energies starts production at new Indian solar factory

The solar manufacturer has started trial production of high-efficiency solar cells at its new site in the southern state of Telangana. The fab can produce 19.2%-efficient multi-crystalline cells using MCCE textured black silicon, as well as making 22.5%-efficient mono PERC products.

An integrated electroluminescence imaging machine to determine the power and efficiency of solar cells at the new fab.

Image: Premier Energies

From pv magazine India

Telangana-based solar manufacturer and engineering, procurement and construction services contractor Premier Energies has started trial production of high-efficiency solar cells at its new factory in Telangana.

The facility, at Electronic City near Hyderabad’s airport, is an INR483 crore ($65 million), 25-acre greenfield project. It has an annual cell and module production capacity of 750 MW.

The manufacturing unit can produce 19.2%-efficient multi-crystalline cells using metal-catalyzed chemical etching (MCCE), textured black silicon and can also manufacture 22.5%-efficient mono PERC cells. The products are based on 158.75×158.75mm silicon wafers but the factory is also equipped to process 182mm and 210mm-wafer-based cells.

An inline infrared and warm air drying furnace, used to dry wafers.

Chiranjeev Saluja, founder and managing director of Premier Energies, said: “As more technologies emerge and the existing technologies evolve to meet market demands, our R&D efforts are focused on continuously innovating to introduce the highest efficiency and [most] reliable products, with an unwavering focus on a higher return on investments for our customers. With the commencement of production, we have further strengthened our product portfolio, which caters to a wide range of customers.” 

Formal inauguration of the plant is expected next month, if the Covid-19 situation eases.

“The ISO 9001 [and] ISO 14001-certified manufacturing facility uses state-of-the-art production systems such as TQC (total quality control) and SPC (statistical process control) quality control,” said Premier Energies. “This launch will, therefore, increase the availability of highest-quality, made-in-India solar cells and contribute to the government’s atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.”

Premier Energies is one of India’s leading solar cell and module manufacturers and says it provides end-to-end solar power solutions to organizations in more than 30 countries in Europe, Africa, and Asia.

