Solar+storage kits for construction sites, one-off events

From pv magazine France

Revolt Energy Green, a French lighting and electrical distribution equipment specialist, is leasing solar kits with capacities ranging from 4.3 kW to 30 kW, in multiple configurations.

The 4.3 kW arrays can be deployed with 15 kWh energy storage systems.

“It can be installed with a modular approach on maritime containers or containers for construction sites,” CEO Fabrice Lefebvre told pv magazine. “It allows the production of energy for self-consumption and in total autonomy.”

For mobile solutions, the company offers solar trailers with capacities up to 5.25 kW, linked to 23 kWh batteries. The plug-and-play solution, which can also be equipped with remote monitoring, can be adapted to different construction sites.

The company's largest and most powerful solution is a semi-mobile 74 kW solar system with a 153 kWh energy storage unit.

Popular content

“This can be used, for example, for one-off events, such as festivals that take place outside large cities,” said Lefebvre.

The entire range is equipped with solar panels from France's Voltec Solar, while minigrid specialist Ecosun has agreed to handle the integration of the mobile systems. Germany's Victron Energy supplies the converters, solar charge controllers and battery management systems.

Revolt Energy Green's first customers have included recreational centers, music festivals, and French telecoms group Orange, which uses the solar+storage systems to provide power for its antennas.

It has also developed an electricity generator that runs on hydrogen to replace fossil fuel power generators. Developed in cooperation with startup H2Sys, the system includes a 3 kW fuel cell.

“For now, they are filled with blue hydrogen, but our ultimate goal is to move to a green hydrogen supplier,” said Lefebvre.