EDF buys 29% stake in French microgrid specialist Ecosun

Ecosun describes the product as mobile, deployable and ‘plug-and-play’, and claims no civil engineering work or qualified labor of any kind is required to deploy the systems.

The start-up also offers ‘semi-mobile’ (Mobil-Grid) and stationary (Fix-Watt) containerized solutions with 9-144 kWp capacities, intended for energy, industrial, agricultural, commercial and tertiary customers, for use off-grid or connected to weak electricity networks. The installations reduce energy bills and carbon emissions by substituting solar for diesel generators.