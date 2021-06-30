India to host new 1 GWh lithium-ion battery factory

From pv magazine India

LNJ Bhilwara, an Indian diversified business group, has announced its entry into the lithium-ion battery business. The group will establish a 1 GWh lithium-ion battery plant in Pune, Maharashtra, under a joint venture with Replus Engitech, a technology-led manufacturing startup that offers battery energy storage system (BESS) solutions.

The plant will make battery modules and packs, battery management systems, energy management systems, and containerized BESS systems. The target applications will be large-sale renewable integration, microgrids, railways, telecom, data centers, transmission and distribution demand management, and power walls for the commercial and residential sector. E-mobility products will include battery packs for two-wheelers, three-wheelers, electric-buses, and four-wheelers.

The greenfield plant in Pune is expected to become operational by mid-2022, with a capacity of 1 GWh in the first phase. In the second phase, the venture aims to increase the plant capacity to 5 GWh by 2024.

LNJ Bhilwara focuses on graphite electrode manufacturing through its HEG Ltd. unit, which is said to have the world’s largest single-location graphite electrode manufacturing plant.

“We are hopeful that our existing capabilities in graphite and anode, along with our new venture, will be the flag bearer in the new norm of the world,” said LNJ Bhilwara Vice Chairman Riju Jhunjhunwala. “We are eyeing to build a strong presence in the energy storage domain and contribute to Made in India through this venture.”