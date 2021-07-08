EU finance to back solar pumps and lanterns in Tanzania

The International Renewable Energy Agency estimated Tanzania had almost 26 MW of off-grid solar generation capacity at the end of last year.

The Electricity Financing Initiative, one of the EU's European Development Finance Institutions, has invested around €1.26 million in a convertible bond issued by Tanzanian solar products distributor Simusolar.

The EU-funded body, styled as ‘EDFI Electrifi,' signed up for the €1.5 million bond with the help of the bloc's Get.Invest investment program and today said the finance would lead to wider supply of solar pumps to farmers and lanterns to fishers in the East African nation.

A press release published on the EDFI Electrifi website today did not include any further details of the bond's terms but did add, Simusolar would also use the cash to develop new products.

Popular content

According to the EU body, Simusolar's other investors include Chroma Impact Investment, based in Wallonia, Belgium; the U.S.-based Acumen Fund, and an entity named Impact Capital, which could be the German finance brokerage of that name.