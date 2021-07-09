San Diego Community Power inks solar-plus-storage deal with Baywa re

Bavarian developer Baywa, which installed this project, in the Netherlands, will action the San Diego County facility.

Developer Baywa re is building a 90 MW solar/70 MW energy storage system under a 20-year power purchase agreement with San Diego Community Power (SDCP). No energy storage capacity was given in kilowatt-hours for the planned facility.

Named the Jacumba Valley Ranch (JVR) Energy Park, the facility will be sited in San Diego County, close to transmission infrastructure operated by utility SDG&E. It is set to begin construction early next year, with an expected commercial operation date of the first quarter of 2023.

