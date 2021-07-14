Montenegro launches net metering program for rooftop PV

Montenegro's power utility, Elektroprivreda Crne Gore (EPCG), and the country's Ministry of Ecology, Spatial Planning and Urbanism, have kicked off a net metering program to enable the deployment of 3,000 residential rooftop PV systems.
Through a public call, homeowners will be invited to participate in a scheme that should ensure, according to the EPGC, an investment return in five to seven years. Selected applicants will be allowed to sell excess solar power to the utility at an unspecified rate.
The scheme is also expected to create around 400 jobs and to raise investments in the amount of €30 million.
Although very limited in scale, the program is Montenegro's first attempt to support rooftop PV.
Popular content
The EPCG is also building a 100 MW solar park in partnership with Finnish utility Fortum and a floating PV power plant on the Slano artificial salt lake.
According to the International Renewable Energy Agency, the country had installed solar power of just 6 MW at the end of 2020. The vast majority of Montenegro’s electrical power demand is currently met by the 225 MW Pljevlja thermal power plant in the north of Montenegro, and two large hydropower plants, at Perućica (307 MW) and Piva (363 MW).
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.