Montenegro launches net metering program for rooftop PV

Montenegro has had a very limited development of solar energy to date.

Montenegro's power utility, Elektroprivreda Crne Gore (EPCG), and the country's Ministry of Ecology, Spatial Planning and Urbanism, have kicked off a net metering program to enable the deployment of 3,000 residential rooftop PV systems.

Through a public call, homeowners will be invited to participate in a scheme that should ensure, according to the EPGC, an investment return in five to seven years. Selected applicants will be allowed to sell excess solar power to the utility at an unspecified rate.

The scheme is also expected to create around 400 jobs and to raise investments in the amount of €30 million.

Although very limited in scale, the program is Montenegro's first attempt to support rooftop PV.

The EPCG is also building a 100 MW solar park in partnership with Finnish utility Fortum and a floating PV power plant on the Slano artificial salt lake.

According to the International Renewable Energy Agency, the country had installed solar power of just 6 MW at the end of 2020. The vast majority of Montenegro’s electrical power demand is currently met by the 225 MW Pljevlja thermal power plant in the north of Montenegro, and two large hydropower plants, at Perućica (307 MW) and Piva (363 MW).