Work begins on 115 MW solar park in the Philippines

The PV plant, which is GBP's first project in the renewable energy market, is being constructed across a 135-hectare area owned by the Philippine Communications Satellite Corporation (Philcomsat) in partnership with Japanese conglomerate Mitsui & Co. and China Energy Engineering Corporation.

“We aim to transition to cleaner fuel sources by obtaining 1,500 MW of our power requirements from renewable energy in the next five years,” said Meralco CEO, Ray C. Espinosa.

No more technical or financial details on the projects were provided.

Popular content

Several large-scale PV projects are currently being developed and/or constructed in the Philippines. In June, Manila-based PV module manufacturer and project developer Solar Philippines said it was set to start construction on a 500 MW solar park on former ranch land in Peñaranda, in the province of Nueva Ecija, in the Central Luzon region. The project is part of a 1 GW PV project pipeline that the company announced in December.

Several giant solar projects have also been announced in recent months. Three PV projects with capacities of 1.2 GW each were included in a list of solar projects with web-based monitoring systems for energy applications under a program known as The Energy Virtual One Stop Shop (EVOSS) System. In total, 13.2 GW of solar capacity was included on the list by the end of June 2020.