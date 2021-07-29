European Commission approves France’s €30bn renewables incentive program

The European Commission has greenlit France's five-year, €30.5 billion program to incentivize solar, onshore wind and hydro facilities under its state aid rules.

The bloc's legislative body on Tuesday announced it has waved through plans for the French government to offer premium payments to top-up the market electricity price, with the top-up figure determined by competitive bidding among clean energy generators.

The incentive program will feature seven different types of tender to be held up to 2026 to procure new renewable energy generation plants.

The tenders include procurement rounds for ground and building-mounted solar, innovative photovoltaics, systems for self-consumption of the power generated, and a technology neutral auction.

Paris hopes to procure 34 GW of renewables generation capacity by 2026 under the incentive scheme, with the premium payment contracts allocated to run for a maximum of 20 years.