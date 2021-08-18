Dubai project promises ‘customized, walkable’ building PV

A graphic rendering of how DEWA's new headquarters will appear.

The contractor which has landed the deal to install a 4.8 MWp solar plant on the planned new headquarters of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has claimed the project will feature “the most energy efficient solar cells currently available worldwide.”

James Stewart, general manager of the state-owned ALEC Energy unit of Dubai-based construction company ALEC – quoted in a press release on the DEWA website – said: “Accredited laboratories will conduct numerous sophisticated performance tests, quality controls and rigorous durability tests prior to the manufacturing of the … PV panels.” DEWA did not announce any further technical details about the panels and cells to be installed on the roof and facade of its Al-Shera'a office, which is being planned in the Al Jaddaf area of the emirate.

The numbers

Announcing the contract win by ALEC; Abu Dhabi-based main contractor Ghantoot Transport & General Contracting; and Canadian-owned consultant Atkins last week, DEWA said the project would feature almost 21,150m2 of rooftop PV and more than 1,000m2 of building-integrated PV on the facade, plus “shaded structure PV” and solar trees.

The utility said ALEC will design “customized, walkable solar panels with a high transparency feature.”

The two million square foot, 15-floor building, which will house 5,000 employees, is intended to consume no more energy than it will generate annually and has been designed to receive a platinum Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design rating and a gold rank from the WELL Building Standard.

ALEC's Stewart added: “This project and the integrated solar design truly pushes the boundaries of solar power further.”

DEWA did not offer up a timetable for construction of the skyscraper, whose name means sail in Arabic.