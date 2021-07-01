Electric scooter recharging station powered by solar pavement

From pv magazine Spain
The City Council of Sevilla has commissioned, today, Spain's first electric scooter recharging station powered by a solar pavement.
The first pilot station is located in the city center and is relying on a 7.6m2, walkable photovoltaic pavement with a power output of 1 kW and linked to a 2.4 kWh battery, which is enough to power 12 scooters per day.
“The same recharging station will now [be installed in] another area of the city,” a spokesperson from Spanish start-up Solum told pv magazine. The objective is to evaluate and analyze the initiative over the next few months and to lay the foundations for an upcoming public tender for the service.”
The city council aims to build up to 200 recharging stations of this kind, which would be enough to host around 2,400 scooters.
Spain, with its high level of solar radiation, is hosting an increasing number of solar pavements despite the skepticism that surrounds this technology. Solum itself installed the first solar pavement, in a port area in Valencia, as part of the strategy set by Puertos del Estado for the complete decarbonization of port areas by 2030.
Furthermore, the Barcelona municipal authorities have chosen Plaça de Les Glòries Catalanes, an historical square, as the future site of a 50m2 demonstration project to test the feasibility of solar pavements.
