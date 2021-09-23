Triple Solar unveils new photovoltaic thermal panel for heat-pump houses

Netherlands-based Triple Solar BV has launched a new photovoltaic thermal (PVT) module for use in rooftop projects on houses equipped with water-to-water or PVT heat pumps.

The M3 panel is available in two versions: a device with a size of 2,131×1,055×65 mm and an output of 450 W; and a module with a size of 1,791×1,055×65 mm and a power of 375 W.

Compared to the company's previous products, the new panel is said to be 10% larger and have a 15% higher output compared to its other products. “We switched to larger half solar cells with more power,” a spokesperson from Triple Solar told pv magazine. “Triple Solar has also developed a new mounting rail that saves installers time during installation.” In the new solution, the mounting clamps are pre-mounted on the mounting rail and the middle clamp profile is removed and replaced by a pre-mounted hook on the rail.

For a heat pump with a capacity of 6 kW, at least six modules covering 16m² would be required. For other capacities, 2.7m² of panels are needed for each kW of the heat pump. Stainless steel or synthetic piping can be used to connect the panel with the heat pump.

The piping outside the building does not need to be not to be insulated, while in the building it must have a 1.9 mm insulation. The internal diameter of the pipes must be 26 mm for heat pumps with capacity ranging from 6 kW to 8 kW, 32 mm for capacities between 8 kW to 15 kW, 41 mm for a 15 kW-28 configuration kW, and 51 mm for outputs of 28 kW to 50 kW.

The solar module technology used in the panel is provided by Slovenian manufacturer Bisol.