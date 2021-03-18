Bisol launches half-cut module with multi-busbar tech

Slovenian solar panel manufacturer Bisol has launched a new module series developed with M6, half-cut cells and multi-busbar technology.

The new product is available in two versions with different sizes and power ratings.

The most powerful of the products, dubbed Bisol Duplex BBO 435-455 Wp, is available in five versions with power ratings ranging from 435 to 455 W. The panel is made with 144 high-efficiency, half-cut monocrystalline cells and features an efficiency of between 19.6% and 20.5%. The open-circuit voltage is between 49.4 V and 50.4 V and the short-circuit current ranges from 11.25 A to 11.45 A. These modules measure 2,110×1,050x40mm and weigh in at 24 kg.

The smallest panel, called Bisol Duplex BDO 360-380 Wp, is made with 120 half-cut cells and is available in five versions with a power output of 360-380 W and a conversion efficiency ranging from 19.4% to 20.4%. These modules have a size of 1,770×1,050x35mm and a weight of 20 kg. Their short-circuit current ranges from 11.25 A to 11.45 A while the open-circuit voltage is between 40.9 V and 42.1 V.

Both products can be used with operating temperatures ranging from -40 degrees Celsius to 85 degrees Celsius and their operating temperature coefficient is -0.35% per degree Celsius. They are enclosed between 3.2mm high transparency, tempered glass surfaces and also feature an MC4 connector and a junction box with an IP 68 rating. The maximum system voltage for both modules is 1,500 V. They come with a 25-year linear power output guarantee and a 15-year product guarantee.

“The impeccable module efficiency and robust durability make them great for all industrial and commercial projects and the aesthetic value, on the other hand, makes them a perfect choice for all residential installations,” the manufacturer told pv magazine. “In practice, the bigger, and higher-power Bisol Duplex will probably be used more often in commercial and industrial projects while the [residential projects] will use the smaller, 120-cell version. However, it all depends on the customer’s preferences and, of course, the roof properties.”

The modules are made with 166x166mm wafers, which Bisol said provide, currently, the best power and size ratio. “While the material level suggests the use of larger wafer; on the module level, we meet certain limitations that do not make sense, cost-wise, such as cutting the cell before lamination and constant investing,” the company explained. “It is a matter of appropriate vertical optimization of cost structures in the production chain to enable the acceptable price of solar electricity.”