Varta releases residential battery with emergency power function

German battery producer Varta has launched a new version of its Element Backup residential battery offering.
The battery features an emergency power function. “In the event of power failure, the energy storage system automatically switches to emergency power operation,” the manufacturer said. “The Varta element backup is also capable of black start.”
The battery is now available in three different versions with capacities of 6.5 kWh, 13.0 kWh, and 19.5 kWh. The storage capacity can be expanded with an additional battery module, depending on a project's requirements. The storage capacity can also be increased by connecting up to five Varta energy storage systems with the Varta “Link” or the Varta “pulse neo” batteries.
The product is guaranteed for 10 years or 4,000 cycles. According to Varta, no additional hardware is required for communication with various PV inverters. The system is purportedly suitable for retrofits and new installations.
