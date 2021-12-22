Hungary allocates 183 MW of solar in third renewables auction, average price for utility-scale projects at $0.049/kWh

The Hungarian Energy and Public Utility Regulatory Authority (HEPURA) has published the list of the 57 renewable energy projects that were successful in the country’s third technology-neutral renewable energy auction, which was launched in April. Despite being open to several power generation technologies, all the projects that were selected in the procurement exercise are relying on PV and have a combined capacity of 183 MW.

For the small PVPP category that includes installations between 300 kW and 1 MW, the final average price was HUF 21.26 ($0.065)/ kWh, while in the large PVPP group, with projects ranging in size from 1 MW to 20 MW, the final average price was HUF 16.15 ($0.049)/ kWh.

Including both project categories, the HEPURA expects to contract a total of 299 GWh.

For comparison, in the second auction held in February 2021, the HEPURA contracted 390 GWh. The lowest bid came in at HUF 16.18/kWh. For installations between 300 kW and 1 MW, final prices varied from HUF 21/kWh to HUF 23.03/kWh, while in the group including projects ranging in size from 1 MW to 49.9 MW, final prices ranged from HUF 16.18/kWh to HUF 17.97/kWh. The average final price in the first category was HUF 22.35 while, in the second one, it was HUF 17.22.

In the first pilot auction held in March 2020, the HEPURA awarded almost all the 131.9 MW capacity to solar projects. The final average price was HUF 24.81/kWh in the first category and HUF21.69/kWh in the second. The lowest bid of HUF 20.20/kWh was submitted for a 20 MW solar plant.