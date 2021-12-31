Spain to hold 500 MW renewables auction on April 6

From pv magazine Spain
Spain's Ministry for Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (Miteco) has submitted the draft of the country's third renewable energy auction for public consultation. It is set to be held on April 6.
Through the procurement exercise, the Spanish authorities aim to allocate 500MW of renewable energy capacity, including 200MW of solar CSP, 140MW of distributed solar, 140MW of biomass, and 20MW for other minor clean energy technologies.
Regarding solar PV technology, projects with a capacity of up to 5MW will be entitled to participate in the auction and those with a high level of local employment are expected to be prioritized. The successful PV projects must be built in two years and will be awarded a 12-year power purchase agreement (PPA).
Other project typologies will have four years to reach completion and will be awarded a 20-year PPA.
As in the previous renewable energy auctions, successful bidders will have to present a strategic plan with the estimated impact on local employment and the supply chain, which will be published on the Miteco website.
