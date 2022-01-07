Central America’s largest PV plant goes online

From pv magazine LatAm

Avanzalia Panama, a subsidiary of Spanish developer Avanzalia Solar, secured permission in late December to operate its 120 MW Penonomé solar plant.

The project was fully built by the end of 2020, but the company then conducted numerous power supply tests throughout 2021. The solar plant has since been certified by the National Dispatch Center of Panama.

The Penonomé solar plant is expected to generate 240 GWh of green energy per year. It is the first large plant of its kind to be directly connected to the network of national grid operator ETESA at 230,000 volts.

Spanish engineering group TSK handled construction. Avanzalia told pv magazine that the project required an investment of $160 million.

The PV array is now in the final financing phase, which will be completed when Panamanian and North American investors issue a green bond in Panama.

The plant was originally scheduled to be switched on at the end of 2019. It features 450,000 solar panels and 89 inverters. In October 2019, Avanzalia signed 22-year long-term power sale agreements for the project with unspecified large clients.