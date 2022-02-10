Chint to supply modules for 329MW of Danish solar

Chinese panel maker Chint Solar has revealed plans by Danish PV developer BeGreen A/S to develop a near-329MWp of generation capacity in the northern European nation.
The Shanghai-based manufacturer today said it and German solar park engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) partner Intec Energy Solutions had secured the contract to develop BeGreen's Danish portfolio, which comprises three solar parks plus an “additional extension” of 13MWp of solar capacity.
Chint, which said the contract would showcase its 540Wp high-efficiency modules, said BeGreen will develop a 137.3MWp solar project at Barmosen, a 111.7MWp field at Bregentved, and a 66.7MWp facility at Vildbjerg, without revealing any further project details.
Quoted in a press release issued by Chint Solar today, chairman and CEO Lu Chuan said: “This cooperation is a remarkable milestone achieved by Chint Solar and our partners in the Danish market. We are therefore very proud that the project can make an important contribution to achieving … sustainability ambitions in Europe. It is a leap forward in the right direction. In the future, we will step up our efforts to deliver quality EPC services and best-in-class PV equipment to our partners.”
Chint has already built three solar parks with a combined capacity of 152 MW in the Netherlands.
