Danish merchant solar set for take-off – at former airfield

With the Danish government last week announcing it may reduce or eliminate funding for new solar and wind power capacity, an unsubsidized 155 MW solar project has been announced in Vejle, Jutland.
A renewable energy auction held in Denmark last week was so successful in driving down the amount of money required to incentivize new plant capacity the government mused whether solar and wind power costs are now low enough for the technologies to stand on their own two feet.
Now, Swedish investment fund Infranode I and Danish solar developer BeGreen have outlined plans for the 180ha Vandel 3 project on the former Vandel airport site.
BeGreen co-founder and chairman Anders Dolmer told pv magazine the project is likely to feature 315 W multicrystalline modules and string inverters, with both supplied by unnamed manufacturers. “Initially the plant will sell at merchant [energy] market … Nordpool, but PPA [private power purchase agreement] options may be considered,” he added.
A sound investment
Construction is set to start early in the new year with completion set for 2021. “This investment is not only commercially attractive for our investors, including Nordic pension funds and the EIB [European Investment Bank], but is also making a significant contribution to the transition to a low-carbon and resilient economy,” said Philip Ajina, co-founder and partner of Infranode.
The project partners claimed, in a press release to announce their plans, Vandel 3 will be the largest Nordic solar project upon completion, and the seventh largest in Europe.
The plans constitute the first time a project has been planned with the intention of selling clean power on the spot market. With a private PPA signed for a 125 MW solar project in Denmark in February, other similar deals have followed suit.
