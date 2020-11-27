Chint energizes 152 MW of solar in the Netherlands

Chint Solar, a unit of China-based power transmission and distribution equipment provider Chint Group, has completed construction on three solar parks with a combined capacity of 152 MW in the Netherlands.

The largest of the three solar plants – the Zonnepark Stadskanaal with capacity of 101 MW – was built with 245,000 solar panels on 83ha in the homonymous municipality, in the province of Groningen. The facility is connected to a high voltage electrical substation operated by TenneT. “To this purpose, a 16km, 110 kV cable route was built between the solar park and the point of connection in Meeden,” the company stated. Construction on the facility had started in February.

A second PV plant – the 41 MW Zonnepark Buinerveen – is directly connected to the Zonnepark Stadskanaal via a 13km, private, medium voltage 33 kV cable route. “This is a first interconnection of two solar parks for the Netherlands,” Chint Solar explained. “A thorough and long preparation was required, both concerning regulation and technology.” This project, whose construction started in May, was built with 110,000 solar panels on 40ha of land in the municipality of Buinerveen, in the Dutch province of Drenthe.

The third project – the 5.7 MW Zonnepark Ommelanderwijk – is located between Veendam and Nieuwe Pekela, in the province of Groningen. The solar array relies on 14,229 solar panels, of which half are monofacial and the other half are bifacial. “This will allow Chint Solar to test and prove the benefits of bifacial modules over monofacial in [a] real application, in [the] Netherlands,” the company stated.

Popular content

The three projects were initiated by Groningen-based developer Powerfield and their development was then handed over to the Chint Group, as was the case for the 103 MW PV project that Chint Solar deployed on a 117ha plot of land near the Dutch municipality of Midden-Groningen in December 2019.

In the Netherlands, the Chinese company is also planning to build three more solar parks in a joint venture with German EPC provider, Goldbeck Solar.