Huawei, Meinergy plan 1GW/500MWh solar-storage project in Ghana

Huawei Digital Power Technologies, a unit of Chinese multinational tech giant Huawei, has signed a deal with Ghana-based solar project developer Meinergy Technology to build a 1GW solar plant and 500MWh of storage at an unspecified location in Ghana.
Under the terms of the deal, Huawei will supply storage systems for the project. Meinergy will be responsible for the development and construction of the facility.
“Meinergy has been in Ghana for many years, and its business covers the mining, electric power, and PV sectors,” Huawei said.
“Meinergy has vigorously expanded its renewable energy business in Ghana and other countries in Africa to provide stable green power for local communities and bridge the electric power divide.”
The companies did not disclose any additional technical or financial details about the project.
Ghana is ramping up its efforts to increase the share of renewables in its electricity mix. Under its energy strategy, the nation wants 2.5GW of renewable energy generation capacity – probably including hydropower – by 2030. It had just 64MW of solar capacity by the end of 2019, according to statistics from the International Renewable Energy Agency.
