Panasonic launches solar heat pump solution for water heating

From April 20, Japan's Panasonic will start offering a new air-source heat pump that can be combined with residential rooftop solar for water heating.
The Eco Cute solution includes a heat pump and hot water storage unit that purportedly saves energy by maintaining bathwater temperatures at a constant level. It also helps homeowners to save energy at night by using heat from their bathwater. In addition, the device reduces energy and water use.
The product features a solar charging function that uses surplus electricity generated and stored from PV sources. It can use electricity to boil water during the night or day, said Panasonic.
The new product also has an “emergency boiling” function that is activated when disaster warnings or bad weather warnings are issued. This means the water continues to boil automatically, so the tank is always filled with hot water.
Popular content
“Therefore, hot water can be secured in case of a power outage or water outage,” said Panasonic.
The new product was developed with Tepco Energy Partner, an electricity retailer owned by Japanese utility Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco). Panasonic said the heat pump is compatible with a new Tepco electricity rate plan for solar self-consumption.
“A normal heat pump water heater boils hot water at night, but the EcoCute product heats water with electricity generated in the daytime,” said Panasonic.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
1 comment
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.