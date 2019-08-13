Tepco reveals plan to spin off global renewables unit

Tokyo Electric Power Co. Holdings (Tepco) has revealed plans to create a new corporate entity that will handle the group’s renewable generation business.
Tepco says it is setting up the new company as part of its efforts to build up to 7 GW of unspecified renewables capacity, in Japan and beyond. The new company will be operational by April 1, 2020, according to an online statement.
The group has long built solar and wind projects throughout the world via its Eurus Energy unit. The Tokyo-based renewables developer’s current operational portfolio of global solar and wind assets currently stands at about 2.81 GW, according to Tepco’s website.
“The aims of this company-split are to create a company that will specialize in renewable energy sources,” the company said, claiming that the new entity will help to raise global recognition of the group’s activities, while helping it to flexibly secure the capital it needs to fund future projects.
It aims to create a 100% group subsidiary in October 2019. Following that, Tepco and the new entity plan to execute an absorption-type split deal in November. Once the new unit has been successfully spun off, the group hopes to ramp up its profit to roughly JPY 100 billion ($949.7 million) by fiscal 2030, it added.
In July, Tepco recorded consolidated ordinary income of JPY 98.5 billion in the first quarter, up 46.3% year on year. However, group power sales fell by volume to 52.2 billion kWh, down 0.8% from the preceding year.
The Japanese utility has struggled to chart a new path forward in the years since the March 2011 meltdown at its Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. However, in early 2018, Tomoaki Kobayakawa — president of the company — reaffirmed that the group planned to aggressively expand its renewables business beyond its home market.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.