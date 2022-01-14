Panasonic unveils 410 W solar panel with 22.2% efficiency

Japanese electronics manufacturer Panasonic has launched a new residential heterojunction panel series that is compatible with its Evervolt lithium-ion storage solution for residential solar installations.

The 410W/400W EverVolt H series is made with 66 half-cut cells and features a power output ranging from 400 to 410 W. It also shows a power conversion efficiency of 21.6% to 22.2%.

The panel's temperature coefficient is -0.26% per degree Celsius and the manufacturer offers a 25-year product guarantee and a 25-year power output guarantee. The panels are said to be able to operate at 92% of their original performance at the end of the guarantee period.

“More homeowners than ever are interested in going solar, so offering a wide array of wattage, size and price options is essential to staying competitive in the market,” said Mukesh Sethi, Director of Solar and Energy Storage at Panasonic Life Solutions Company of America.

Furthermore, the manufacturer has announced enhancements to its new EverVolt 2.0 residential battery. “New features include a gateway system that simplifies installation by consolidating all necessary components at a single control and access point, and a new app for homeowners that provides visibility into the entire energy system, and enables convenient management of both solar and storage,” it explained.

Panasonic unveiled in November a new version of its lithium-ion storage solution for residential solar installations. “The EverVolt 2.0 battery storage system integrates seamlessly with Panasonic solar panels to create the Total Home Solar Energy System, enabling homeowners to generate and store abundant clean energy,” the manufacturer said at the time.

In May, the company had launched an Evervolt module with a power output ranging from 370 to 380 W. A similar product with 360-370 W output had been unveiled in December 2020.