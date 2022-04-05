Colombian utility seeks EPC contractors for 83MW solar plant

Empresas Públicas de Medellín launched a tender this week to seek EPC contractors for an 83MW solar power plant it wants to build in Caldas department, northern Colombia.

It said the project will occupy a surface area of 220 hectares and will feature bifacial solar modules with power outputs ranging from 540W to 550W.

The country's Ministry of Mines and Energy selected the project in the latest auction for renewable energy. A national energy planning unit allocated 796 MW of large-scale solar at an average price of COP 155 ($0.031)/kWh.

According to the latest figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Colombia had an operational installed PV capacity of around 107MW at the end of 2020.