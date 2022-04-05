Colombian utility seeks EPC contractors for 83MW solar plant

Empresas Públicas de Medellín launched a tender this week to seek EPC contractors for an 83MW solar power plant it wants to build in Caldas department, northern Colombia.
It said the project will occupy a surface area of 220 hectares and will feature bifacial solar modules with power outputs ranging from 540W to 550W.
The country's Ministry of Mines and Energy selected the project in the latest auction for renewable energy. A national energy planning unit allocated 796 MW of large-scale solar at an average price of COP 155 ($0.031)/kWh.
Popular content
According to the latest figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Colombia had an operational installed PV capacity of around 107MW at the end of 2020.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
1 comment
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.