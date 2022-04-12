NGK Insulators enters perovskite PV module business

NGK Insulators, a Japanese network-attached storage (NAS) storage specialist, has acquired an unspecified stake in EneCoat Technologies, a Kyoto University PV technology spinoff.

Enecoat develops perovskite solar cells through a wet process based on organic chemistry, a low-temperature coating process and roll-to-roll printing.

“NGK is using this investment to work on establishing production technologies that will contribute to improving the quality of PSCs, seeking to discover the possibilities of working with NGK’s various types of storage batteries,” NGK Insulators said, without revealing any additional details about the new partnership.

Japan-based Green Science Alliance, which specializes in the development of electrode materials for solar cells, also invested an unspecified sum in Enecoat in June.