JinkoSolar achieves 25.7% efficiency for n-type TOPCon solar cell

The record surpasses Jinko's previous achievement of 25.4%, announced in October.A hydrogenation process developed by Jinko in collaboration with research and development partners was key to the achievement here, alongside ultrafine metallization, an advanced diffusion process, and various material upgrades.
“We are very proud to set another world record for the N-type monocrystalline silicon solar cell. It is a major breakthrough for our N-type TOPCon cell technology and an important milestone in our development of innovative products and solutions,” said JinkoSolar CTO, Jin Hao. “We are constantly investing in technology upgrades to achieve cost-effective mass production, and increase the competitiveness of our N-type products in the market. Our global clients trust our cutting-edge technology and reliable supply chain. We are well-positioned to lead the industry with innovative products and provide our customers with higher returns on their projects.”
