Smarter E Products: Winaico launches 410 W solar panel with 20.93% efficiency

Winaico Deutschland, the German unit of Taiwanese solar module manufacturer Win Win Precision Technology Co, Ltd (Winaico), is launching a 410 W solar module this week for the European market at the Smarter E event in Munich, Germany.
“With the MGX series, we offer modules that, thanks to their dimensions, are perfect for use in the roof system segment. In connection with our 25-year product guarantee and an output of up to 209 watts per square meter, the MGX series represents a strong performance package,” said Marc Ortmanns, director of operations for Winaico Germany.
The WST-MGX-P1 Gemini module is based on monocrystalline half-cells and has a power conversion efficiency of 20.93%.
The 410 W solar panel measures 1,726 mm x 1,135 mm x 35 mm and weighs 21.5 kg. It can operate with a system voltage of 1,500 and comes with a 25-year product guarantee and a 25-year performance guarantee. End power output is guaranteed to be no less than 85.28% of the nominal output power and degradation in the first year should not exceed 2%.
Popular content
“The all-round carefree protection for the entire WINAICO system, which is free of charge in the first year, also remains in place; as does the extension option to 10 year,” said the manufacturer.
The new product also comes in a full black version with a maximum output of 400 W and an efficiency of 20.42%.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.