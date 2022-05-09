Smarter E Products: Winaico launches 410 W solar panel with 20.93% efficiency

Winaico Deutschland, the German unit of Taiwanese solar module manufacturer Win Win Precision Technology Co, Ltd (Winaico), is launching a 410 W solar module this week for the European market at the Smarter E event in Munich, Germany.

“With the MGX series, we offer modules that, thanks to their dimensions, are perfect for use in the roof system segment. In connection with our 25-year product guarantee and an output of up to 209 watts per square meter, the MGX series represents a strong performance package,” said Marc Ortmanns, director of operations for Winaico Germany.

The WST-MGX-P1 Gemini module is based on monocrystalline half-cells and has a power conversion efficiency of 20.93%.

The 410 W solar panel measures 1,726 mm x 1,135 mm x 35 mm and weighs 21.5 kg. It can operate with a system voltage of 1,500 and comes with a 25-year product guarantee and a 25-year performance guarantee. End power output is guaranteed to be no less than 85.28% of the nominal output power and degradation in the first year should not exceed 2%.

“The all-round carefree protection for the entire WINAICO system, which is free of charge in the first year, also remains in place; as does the extension option to 10 year,” said the manufacturer.



The new product also comes in a full black version with a maximum output of 400 W and an efficiency of 20.42%.