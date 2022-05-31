Work starts on 45 MW of solar in Bosnia

The government agency responsible for attracting foreign investment to Bosnia and Herzegovina has successfully pitched the municipality of Grude to Norwegian renewables company Greenstat.
Bosnia's Foreign Investment Promotion Agency (Fipa) said last week that the Bergen-based developer has started working on the 45 MW Petjnik solar plant. Fipa said construction will begin in June, with panels to be installed from the first quarter of 2023. The site will be commissioned at the end of 2023.
Fipa said civil engineer GP Toming, based in Grude municipality, is working on the project with Greenstat. The government agency said the Norwegian business had been scouring Europe for 12 months before settling on Grude. It also described the project as “Greenstat's first international investment,” but the Norwegian group actually owns a green hydrogen business in India.
Popular content
The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) estimates that Bosnia and Herzegovina had 53 MW of grid-connected solar capacity at the end of 2021.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.