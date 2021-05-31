Bosnian utility seeks proposals for solar, wind, hydropower plants

JP Elektroprivreda HZ HB d.d. Mostar (EP HZHB), the public power utility of Bosnia-Herzegovina, has launched a call to acquire operational renewable energy projects exceeding 1 MW in size.

The Mostar-based utility said it will prioritize projects in areas with high solar radiation levels and good environmental conditions. It will also focus on projects that already have spatial planning permits.

The call is open to solar, wind and hydropower projects. Interested developers have until Dec. 31 to express interest.

JP Elektroprivreda operates several hydropower plants totaling 762 MW. It also owns a 50 MW wind farm and is Bosnia-Herzegovina's third-largest electricity provider.

According to the latest statistics from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Bosnia-Herzegovina had just 35 MW of solar connected to the grid by the end of 2020.