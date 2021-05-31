Bosnian utility seeks proposals for solar, wind, hydropower plants

JP Elektroprivreda HZ HB d.d. Mostar (EP HZHB), the public power utility of Bosnia-Herzegovina, has launched a call to acquire operational renewable energy projects exceeding 1 MW in size.
The Mostar-based utility said it will prioritize projects in areas with high solar radiation levels and good environmental conditions. It will also focus on projects that already have spatial planning permits.
The call is open to solar, wind and hydropower projects. Interested developers have until Dec. 31 to express interest.
Popular content
JP Elektroprivreda operates several hydropower plants totaling 762 MW. It also owns a 50 MW wind farm and is Bosnia-Herzegovina's third-largest electricity provider.
According to the latest statistics from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Bosnia-Herzegovina had just 35 MW of solar connected to the grid by the end of 2020.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.