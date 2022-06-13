Hydrogen combustion tech for residential water heaters

Rinnai Corp., a Japanese manufacturer of home heating appliances, has developed a new water heater powered exclusively by hydrogen.
“We have succeeded in the development of a water heater powered by hydrogen, which is sought after as a clean fuel source with zero CO2 emissions, in a way that addresses the issues of explosion risk and combustion stability,” it said, adding that the heater can be used for residential applications.
Rinnai is currently using the hydrogen water heater in demonstration projects in Australia, prior to commercialization.
“We will develop our products in countries where hydrogen will be quickly available,” the company said. “This latest breakthrough will be an absolute game-changer, both for our business and for the wider gas industry. It will mark the beginning of bringing proven household appliances that can run on 100% renewable gas to market.”
In the past, Rinnai has developed a gas water heater that can operate with 20% hydrogen or methane blending. It also recently tested tankless water heaters that can work with 30% hydrogen or methane blending, without the need for product upgrades or modifications.
