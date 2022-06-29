pv magazine Roundtables Europe 2022: What’s the going rate for European solar power?

We’ve pulled together an impressive group of experts on power purchase agreements (PPA) across Europe, the most mature solar market of all.

Michael and Blake, left, are moderating a session on PPAs.

Image: pv magazine

The final session of Roundtables Europe

We've wrapped up our PPA pricing debate but will be back in two shakes of a lamb's tail with the final session of our two-day event, which is devoted to green hydrogen and advanced energy storage and what they can do to help RePower the EU.

Solar power price agreements

How much does European solar electricity cost right now?

Representatives from Bloomberg, Axpo Italia, and Google give their observations and perhaps their predictions too, if we're lucky.

Axpo's Andy Sommer.

How long will bills keep rising?

We're back on the beat here at pv magazine Towers and Andy Sommer, head of fundamental analysis and modeling at Swiss energy group Axpo, is positing his best guess at where the energy price will go in the mid term.

Michael and the module experts.

Big, but not too big...

With Longi's Jason Yan having said the Chinese manufacturer believes the best returns can be had from modules housing M10, rather than the larger M12 silicon wafers, it's time to bring in some of his peers.

Representatives from testing institutes PI Berlin and Austria-based AIT – and hopefully also from German developer Belectric at some stage – are now weighing in with their thoughts on the topic.

Michael Fuhs takes the floor on the main stage.

The module module

pv magazine‘s Michael Fuhs has opened our pre-lunch session, which will consider the solar module options available for project developers.

We'll be taking a look at design options, product reliability and, perhaps most importantly, what sort of revenue can be generated by competing brands.

The experts make their predictions.

The panel takes the floor

Now the discussion is heating up as we throw the tech question out to our industry experts.

Jonathan Gifford has put a cat among the pigeons by suggesting any new solar tech will bring unforeseen associated problems that will have to be overcome.

Roberto, right, is on the TopCon side of the fence

TopCon or HJT?

With Risen's Po-Chuan Yang having put the case for HJT panels, it's now Roberto Murgioni's turn to argue the toss for TopCon, on behalf of JinkoSolar.

Mark Hutchins asks the tech questions.

The future of solar

Our own Mark Hutchins is moderating the latest session in the main studio, as we try to predict which of the leading n-type solar contenders will dominate.

Now then, are you a heterojunction (HJT) or tunnel-oxide passivated contact (TopCon) advocate? Where's your money on this one?

Børge Bjørneklett, of Ocean Sun

Ocean Sun rising

Børge Bjørneklett, of Norwegian start-up Ocean Sun, has been talking us through his company's open-water floating solar system on our main stage.

Jonathan Gifford, right, appears to have headed for the hills to discuss floating PV with Andrea Viaro, of Stäubli Electrical Connectors.

Floating PV and its challenges

Dealing with salt water and waves are just two of the many headaches facing developers of floating solar plants, as Stäubli Electrical Connectors' Andrea Viaro has been telling us.

Studer Cables' Jan Mastny

The cable guy

Right now, Studer Cables' Jan Mastny is sharing the benefit of his quarter of a century in the industry, in particular, why it is important to use good quality components when constructing a solar project.

Solar in the built environment

Expectations are finally rising about building-integrated PV (BIPV) in Europe – a segment of the solar sector which has been thought to have under-performed to date.

Amid rising optimism, we're taking a look at the technology available and the sort of regulation required to turbocharge delivery.

Beatriz Santos chaired the debate.

Join the debate

Right now, pv magazine‘s Beatriz Santos is moderating a public discussion about what solar can do to reduce Europe's dependence on Russian gas.

Welcome to Day Two of our <b>pv magazine</b> Roundtables Europe event.

We'll be starting at 10am with a look at new solar applications on land, at sea, and in the built environment.

We then have sessions devoted to cell and module manufacturing trends; module design, reliability, and revenue expectations; risk-sharing in mature solar markets; and energy storage and green green hydrogen during another packed day.

Has that whetted your appetite? If so, and if you're late to the party, have a gander at yesterday's live blog here to get a taste of what took place on day one.

