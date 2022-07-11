Management system combines rooftop PV, heat pumps

Switzerland's Solar Manager AG has developed an energy management platform for PV systems combined with heat pumps. The system is compatible with the inverters of Solaredge, Solax, Kostal, Fiemer, Fronius, and other manufacturers. It is also compatible with more than 20 heat pumps.
“If the compatibility to the available devices is given, our system can work either with residential or commercial installations,” CEO Andreas Kuhn told pv magazine.
The Solar Manager system can be used with a mobile app that allows people to visualize household consumption data in real time. It also offers an overview of the past seven days to show amounts of generated and self-consumed solar energy, as well as how much electricity has been purchased from the grid.
The system supports two different ways to integrate a heat pump with a PV system: integration via a relay contact or via two relay contacts. With the latter, the heat pump can immediately react when surplus solar power is available.
Popular content
Some heat pumps support integration via the internet, which enables finer control, as precise values can be transmitted via a LAN interface. This interface offers bidirectional communication.
With the Solar Manager, the heat pump uses PV electricity during the day. “The system can be bought either with a PV system or a heat pump,” Kuhn explained. “Nearly 5,000 systems are now installed in Switzerland.”
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.