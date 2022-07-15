Switzerland deployed 683 MW of solar last year

From pv magazine Germany

Switzerland's Federal Office of Energy (SFOE) has revealed this week that the country deployed around 683 MW of PV in 2021 – representing growth of 43% growth over the previous year and demand increasing across all segments. This confirms figures that were recently provided by network operators.

According to trade body Swissolar this positive trend will continue in 2022, with predictions that between 850 and 900 MW will be deployed.

Last year, the residential solar segment grew by around 60% while the commercial and industrial segment saw an around 53% increase. The average size of newly installed PV systems was 25.3 kW, which also shows some growth in the utility-scale segment.

As of the end of December, the country reached a cumulative installed solar power capacity of 3.65 GW. This was enough to cover around 6% of its electricity demand.

According to Swissolar, battery deployment increased by a factor of 2.5 compared to 2020. About every third new residential PV system was combined with a home storage system. In total, installed storage capacity at the end of 2021 was 157 MWh.