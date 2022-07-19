Perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell with 23.5% efficiency

Researchers from South Korea’s Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology (UNIST) and the University of Pittsburgh claim to have achieved a power conversion efficiency of 23.50% in a perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell by applying a special textured anti-reflective coating (ARC) polymeric film.

They fabricated the multifunctional film with phosphor particles measuring 10 μm in diameter. They are able to block ultraviolet (UV) light and silicon dioxide (SiO 2 ) nanoparticles with a diameter of 10 nm to increase the ability of a perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell to absorb visible light.

The scientists said the phosphors increase the reflectance of the ARC film, due to their large particle size, thus causing a backward light scattering issue. This in turn is compensated by the addition of the spherical SiO 2 nanoparticles.

“Experimental and computational results show that SiO 2 nanoparticles in the ARC film decrease the reflectance by increasing the diffuse transmittance,” they said, noting that the phosphor particles are able to absorb ultraviolet light with a wavelength of 380 nm and convert it into green visible light with a wavelength of 530 nm.

The film allowed the scientists to raise the efficiency of the solar cell by 4.5%. The cell was also able to retain 91% of its initial efficiency after 120 hours, while a reference device without the film only retained 50% of its efficiency after 20 hours.

“This optically engineered ARC film successfully promotes the light absorption of the perovskite/silicon tandem solar cell, leading to the improvement of power conversion efficiency of the tandem cell from 22.48% to 23.50%,” the academics said.

The scientists described the cell technology in “Improving Light Absorption in a Perovskite/Si Tandem Solar Cell via Light Scattering and UV-Down Shifting by a Mixture of SiO 2 Nanoparticles and Phosphors,” which was recently published in Advanced Functional Materials.