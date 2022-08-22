EDF Renewables activates 620 MW solar/200 MWh storage project

From pv magazine USA

EDF Renewables North America has achieved commercial operations for a series of four projects at its Palen Solar site in California. The projects combine for a total capacity of 620 MW of solar and 50 MW/ 200 MWh of energy storage.

The site is administered by the US Federal Bureau of Land Management (BLM). BLM designated the area as a Solar Energy Zone and Development Focus Area, set aside by the federal agency for utility-scale renewable energy development.

The projects include:

Construction began in early 2020 for Maverick 1 and 4, followed by Maverick 6 and 7 in early 2021. At peak construction, the sites employed more than 500 personnel.

“The Maverick projects are the cornerstone of our large-scale solar and storage growth and expertise. The renewable energy industry has experienced significant volatility over the past years battling both unprecedented pandemic and supply chain constraints,” Benoit Rigal, senior vice president, implementation and projects management for EDF Renewables North America. “We are excited to now have all four projects operating at full capacity and to contribute to California’s climate goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to 40% below 1990 levels by 2030.”

The company’s asset optimization group will perform operations and maintenance services for the life of the project. It will provide NERC compliance support, remote monitoring, and balance-of-plant management to maximize power production.

EDF Renewables is among the largest developers in North America, with more than 35 years of experience and 24 GW of solar, wind, and storage projects developed. The company provides services ranging from grid-scale power to electric vehicle charging.