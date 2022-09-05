Renewables in spotlight in Bangladesh as fuel prices rise

Electricity generation has fallen sharply in Bangladesh, leading to planned load shedding. Analysts say the government should have paid more attention to renewable energy to avoid the electricity situation it faces now.
Last week, Bangladesh’s junior power minister, Nasrul Hamid, said the government is now focusing on renewables generation to overcome the current power crisis. He said research is underway on solar, wind, water and waste. The government is also looking at hydrogen fuel and has lowered imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) due to price increases, he said.
“We have plans to generate 5,000 MW more electricity from renewable sources for which setting up of 32 projects are underway to generate 1,442 MW of power,” said the minister.
He added that a process is now underway to generate 4,632MW of power from renewable energy, via 76 more projects. At present, 910.82 MW of electricity is generated from renewable energy sources in Bangladesh – mainly from solar.
Dipal C Barua, president of the Bangladesh Solar and Renewable Energy Association, said more renewable energy is the only way to overcome the electricity crisis.
“Had the government gave proper attention on renewable energy generation in time, the present shortage of electricity could have been met from there,” he said, noting that 4,000 garment factories in Bangladesh could host rooftop PV arrays.
“The government will have to extend cooperation to renewable energy generation like what has been given to other energy sources to help flourish clan energy production,” said Barua.
