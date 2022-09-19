India’s Jreda launches tender for 2 MW canal-top solar project

From pv magazine India

Jharkhand Renewable Energy Development Agency (JREDA) has started accepting bids to set up a 2 MW grid-connected canal-top solar project in the Ranchi district. The plant is to be built at the Sikdiri Canal near Sikidiri village.

The canal originates from the Getalsud Dam on the Subarnarekha river in the Angara Tehsil. It has a top width of around 21.77 meters and a depth of 4.27 meters. The length of stretch suitable for installation is 1.6 km.

Popular content

The selected contractor’s scope includes design, engineering, procurement and supply, construction, commissioning, and power evacuation up to a 33 kV solar plant substation. It will be responsible for the comprehensive operation and maintenance of the plant for 10 years.

The contractor must employ solar PV modules of crystalline-silicon technology only. “The PV modules must be of minimum 72-cell configuration with a rated power of ≥300 Wp. The solar PV module shall have a maximum tolerance of +3%. No negative tolerance in the rated capacity of solar PV module is allowed,” states the tender document.