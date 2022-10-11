Contendre Solar unveils 550 W half-cut mono PERC modules

From pv magazine India
India’s Contendre Solar has unveiled CG X 144 series mono PERC modules, which are purportedly ideal for commercial and industrial rooftop installations, as well as ground-mount PV plants.
The modules are built with 144 half-cut mono PERC cells, based on M10 wafers and a multibusbar design. These are available in power outputs ranging from 535 W to 550 W, with power conversion efficiency ratings between 20.7% and 21.3% under standard test conditions. The open-circuit voltage is 49.45 V to 49.90 V, and the short-circuit current is 13.79 A to 14 A.
The panels measure 2,279 mm × 1,134 mm × 35 mm and weigh 28 kg. They feature 3.2 mm anti-reflective tempered glass, fluoro polymer-based backsheets, and an anodized aluminum frames. The maximum system voltage is 1,500 V DC. The panel has a Pmax temperature coefficient of -0.35% per degree Celsius, and its operating temperature ranges from -40 C to 85 C.
The panels are certified to withstand wind-induced loads of 2,400 Pascal and snow loads of 5,400 Pascal. They come with a 12-year product warranty and a 25-year linear power output warranty.
