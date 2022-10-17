Indian energy companies sign agreement for 1 GW of floating solar

From pv magazine India
SJVN Green Energy, a unit of state-owned hydropower producer SJVN, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Assam Power Distribution Co. Ltd. (APDCL) to develop 1 GW of floating solar in the Indian state of Assam.
They will build the proposed project on wetlands, with an estimated investment of INR 6,000 crore ($728.54 million). The deal is part of a broader agreement between the two parties to develop renewable energy generation in the state.
“In days to come, the aim is reach 5 GW floating power project capacity as the actual agreement [with SJVN Green Energy] translates into reality,” said Himanta Biswa Sarma, chief minister of Assam.
Popular content
SJVN Green Energy will hold a 51% stake in the venture. APDCL will own the remaining 49%.
“Recently, the Assam govt signed another MoU with NLC Ltd for producing 1 GW of solar power. It has also received funding from the Asian Development Bank to generate another 1 GW of solar power in-house without any partner. The project will be developed by APDCL with funding support from ADB,” said Sarma.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.