TotalEnergies, Marubeni switch on 800 MW of solar in Qatar

TotalEnergies said it has switched on the 800 MW Siraj-1 solar plant in Al Kharsaah, west of Doha, together with local utility QatarEnergy and Japanese conglomerate Marubeni.
Siraj-1 is Qatar’s first large-scale solar plant. It is equipped with 2 million Longi Hi-MO 4 bifacial modules mounted on single-axis trackers. It features 3,240 string inverters supplied by an undisclosed manufacturer and will feature a semi-automated cleaning system.
The park is 60%-owned by the utility and 40% by the French-Japanese consortium. It is valued at QAR 1.7 billion ($467 million). It will sell power under a 25-year power supply deal for QAR 0.0571/kWh, which was the winning bid at Qatar’s January 2020 tender.
Popular content
“Al Kharsaah can supply 10% of the country's peak power consumption and will avoid 26 million tons of CO2 emissions during its lifetime,” TotalEnergies said in a statement.
The inauguration of the 800 MW plant follows QatarEnergy's recent announcement of two new large-scale PV plants in the industrial cities of Mesaieed and Ras Laffan, with capacities of 417 MW and 458 MW, respectively.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.