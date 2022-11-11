Brazilian developer working on world’s largest PV project

Brazil-based Omega Energia is now developing what is set to become the world’s largest solar project. It has yet to reveal its investment in the 4.6 GW Kuara solar park, which will feature 8 million solar modules from an undisclosed manufacturer. The project will cover 7.8 thousand hectares of unused farmland between the municipalities of Aracati e Icapuí, in the Brazilian state of Ceará.

The environmental council of Ceará met this week to discuss the project's environment license, and decided to postpone its final decision until Dec. 1. It noted that a member of the Order of Attorneys of Brazil has asked to visit the project site before casting a vote.

According to local media reports, Omega Energia will sell some of the electricity to Australian iron ore producer Fortescue. The company plans to build an industrial green hydrogen plant in the port of Pecém, about 200 km from the solar project site.

The world’s two largest PV parks to date are now under construction in China. State-owned China Huadian is building a 3.3. GW solar park in Changdu, Sichuan province. A second 3 GW solar installation is also planned in Zhongwei, in China's Ningxia Hui region.