Brazil hits 20 GW milestone

From pv magazine Brazil

Brazil surpassed 20 GW of installed solar power at the end of September, according to the Brazilian Association of Photovoltaic Solar Energy (ABSolar), citing data from the energy regulator, Agência Nacional de Energia Elétrica (ANEEL).

The nation has 6,525 MW of utility-scale solar plants and 13,579 MW of distributed-generation PV under the country's net metering scheme.

ANEEL said utility-scale PV developers will likely add another 1,760 MW of capacity by the end of this year. Most of it – about 1.6 GW – will be built outside the regulated market through power purchase agreements.

According to ABSolar, the country will finish this year with 24,928 MW of cumulative PV capacity. But for this to happen, developers will need to install another 3.5 GW of distributed-generation PV by the end of December.

