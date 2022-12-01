India installed 11.2 GW of solar in January-September period

From pv magazine India
India added about 11.2 GW of new solar capacity in the January-September period. Utility-scale PV additions hit 9.3 GW, rooftop capacity reached 1.3 GW, and off-grid installations stood at 600 MW, according to a new report by JMK Research.
The nation had reached about 60.8 GW of cumulative solar capacity as of Sept. 30. About half of that is concentrated in the states of Rajasthan, Gujarat and Karnataka. In the third quarter, the country added about 2.82 GW of utility-scale solar capacity and more than 400 MW of rooftop arrays.
China’s Sineng was the biggest inverter supplier, accounting for more than 1 GW of 2.9 GW of quarterly shipments. It was followed by Sungrow and FIMER.
Popular content
Domestic PV module suppliers dominated, as imports shrank due to the imposition of the basic customs duty. Waaree was the biggest module supplier in the third quarter, accounting for about 14% of 1.28 GW of shipments. It was followed by Adani Solar and Goldi Solar.
High-efficiency mono PERC panels accounted for around 85% of 1.28 GW of quarterly module shipments. JMK Research said it expects India to add about 13.6 GW of solar capacity in 2022.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
1 comment
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.