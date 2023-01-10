Slovenia launches rebate scheme for rooftop PV tied to storage, heat pumps

The Slovenian Environmental Public Fund (Eko Sklad) recently launched two public calls to assign rebates for rooftop PV systems combined with batteries or heat pumps, under a €10 million program.

In the first call, the Slovenian authorities are accepting applications for simple PV systems without storage, as well as installations combined with batteries. They will grant a maximum rebate of €50/kW installed for simple PV systems, and €500/kW for projects paired with batteries. For both types of projects, the rebate must not exceed 25% of the total investment.

In the second call, Eko Sklad will accept applications for sustainable heating solutions, including solar thermal panels, heat pumps, and biomass boilers. In this case, the rebate may not exceed 20% of the total investment. The agency will begin allocating the funds from March 1.

Slovenia reached a cumulative installed solar capacity of around 724 MW at the end of 2022, according to provisional figures provided to pv magazine by the Slovenian Photovoltaic Association (SPA).

The Slovenian government recently prepared draft legislation to simplify the permitting process for renewables and ramp up deployment, particularly for large-scale PV. In June, it announced a plan to deploy 1 GW of solar by 2025. It has since identified go-to-areas for large-scale PV.